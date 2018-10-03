HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's City Council has changed a city ordinance in a move that would essentially stop a so-called robot brothel from opening.

A Canadian company had said it wants to open a "love dolls brothel" in Houston in which people would be able to use its human-like dolls on the premises.

But Houston's City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a change to a city ordinance that regulates sexually-oriented businesses.

The change would ban individuals from having sex with an "anthropomorphic device," a device resembling a human being.

Houston City Council member Greg Travis said the proposed robot brothel is "not a good business for our city. We are not sin city."

The company, KinkySdollS, didn't immediately return emails seeking comment Wednesday. The company has previously opened such a business in Toronto.

This story has been corrected to show that the change to a city ordinance would ban individuals from having sex with an "anthropomorphic device," a device that resembles a human being, at a sexually-oriented business. It does ban other sexual devices.

