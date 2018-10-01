JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A contract mine employee has been killed in an encounter with a bear in southeast Alaska.

Hecla Greens Creek Mine reports the incident occurred Monday at a remote drill site accessible only by helicopter.

Alaska State Troopers say a report of the incident was received at about 8:45 a.m. but provided little other information.

The incident occurred near the silver mine on Admiralty Island about 18 miles (29 kilometers) southwest of Juneau.

Mike Satre, manager of government and community relations with the mine, said there are many bears on Admiralty Island. Because of that, he says employees and contractors receive training specific to bears.

He says that before Monday, there had not been an injury of any kind related to a bear reported by the mine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.