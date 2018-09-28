NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is pressing ahead with plans to create an "Arab NATO" that would unite U.S. partners in the Middle East in an anti-Iran alliance.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met in New York with foreign ministers from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to advance the project.

The State Department says the ministers agreed on the need to confront threats from Iran and had productive discussions Friday on setting up what is to be known as the "Middle East Strategic Alliance" to promote security and stability in the region.

Progress on creating the alliance has been hampered by an unresolved spat between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the U.A.E. and Qatar that has split the membership of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

