CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for a white Chicago police officer on trial for murder focused Tuesday on the past behavior of the black teenager the officer shot 16 times.

Jason Van Dyke's attorneys resumed presenting their case by calling probation officer Dina Randazzo, who testified that the teen, Laquan McDonald, had become "combative" during a juvenile hearing in August 2013. The testimony came a day after three county employees told jurors about physical altercations with McDonald.

McDonald was armed with a knife and had slashed the tires of a police car before Van Dyke arrived at the scene and shot the teenager in 2014. McDonald was 17.

Defense attorneys are focusing on McDonald's behavior the day he was killed and in previous years. Under Illinois law, defendants who claim self-defense can present evidence about the past behavior of the person they killed, even if they weren't aware of that history when the killing occurred.

A forensic pathologist also testified Monday for the defense, criticizing the official autopsy results . Shaku Teas said she believed at least 12 of the 16 shots fired by Van Dyke hit McDonald before the teen was on the ground. Teas' testimony seems to contradict video of the shooting that shows the officer repeatedly shooting the teenager .

Prosecutors rested their case last week and defense attorneys started presenting theirs Monday.

It remains unclear whether Van Dyke will testify.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.