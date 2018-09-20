MASONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Three civilians wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a crowded courtroom have been released from hospital, officials said Thursday.

The three were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, following Wednesday's shooting in southwestern Pennsylvania's Fayette County. The two men, ages 35 and 47, and a 39-year-old woman were all released Wednesday night, the hospital said.

The gunman, Patrick Dowdell, 61, of Masontown, was shot and killed by a German Township police officer. Another officer who was wounded, Masontown police Sgt. R. Scott Miller, was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dowdell entered the lobby in Masontown around 2 p.m. Wednesday with a handgun drawn and opened fire, authorities said. He had been due in court on charges related to domestic violence.

Miller first encountered Dowdell and was injured when he exchanged gunfire with the shooter. When Miller took cover, Fayette County prosecutor Richard Bower said, the gunman fired shots injuring the two men and one woman.

Dowdell had been arrested Aug. 25 and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. It wasn't clear whether any of the wounded civilians were connected to that domestic violence case.

Miller, who was shot in the hand, is expected to make a full recovery.

