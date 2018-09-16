HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on Typhoon Mangkhut (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Chinese state media say more than 2.45 million people have been relocated in southern China's Guangdong province to flee Typhoon Mangkhut.

State media also cited the Guangdong provincial meteorological station as saying that by Sunday evening, nearly 50,000 fishing boats had been called back to port.

The official Xinhua News Agency says groceries flew off the shelves of supermarkets in the provincial capital of Guangzhou as residents stocked up in preparation for being confined at home by the typhoon.

The massive storm left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines on Saturday.

___

6 p.m.

A Philippine police officer says at least 40 people, mostly gold miners, are feared to have been trapped in a landslide in the country's north and seven bodies have been dug out by rescuers.

Police Superintendent Pelita Tacio tells The Associated Press that a part of a mountain slope collapsed on the miners' bunkhouses in a far-flung village of Itogon town in Benguet province as Typhoon Mangkhut's ferocious winds and rain pounded the gold-mining region on Saturday.

Tacio, who was at the scene of the landslide earlier Sunday, says rescuers found another man but could not immediately pluck his body, which was pinned by rocks and mud.

___

5:20 p.m.

Typhoon Mangkhut has made landfall in southern China's Guangdong province, bringing torrential rains and winds of 162 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour).

The typhoon barreled into the southern Chinese city of Taishan at 5 p.m. Sunday.

In preparation for the storm, southern China evacuated hundreds of thousands of people, suspended high-speed rail services and canceled classes.

The massive storm left at least 28 people dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines on Saturday.

___

12:40 p.m.

Hong Kong and southern China hunkered down under red alert as strong winds and heavy rain from Typhoon Mangkhut lash the densely populated coast.

The biggest storm this year left at least 28 dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines on Saturday.

Nearly half a million people were evacuated from seven cities in Guangdong province, the gambling enclave of Macau closed down casinos for the first time and the Hong Kong Observatory told people to stay away from the Victoria Harbour, where storm surges battered the waterfront reinforced with sandbags. Mangkhut is due to make landfall in Guangdong later Sunday.

The national meteorological center says southern China "will face a severe test caused by wind and rain" and urged officials to prepare for possible disasters.

