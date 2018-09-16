WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Friends say a 26-year-old man who was killed in a shark attack off a Cape Cod beach was an engineering student who loved the outdoors.

Arthur Medici, of Revere, Massachusetts, was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and later died at a hospital. He was the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years and the second attack victim this summer on Cape Cod.

Bunker Hill Community College in Boston said in a statement that Medici was a part-time engineering student at the school last spring. It did not provide any other information about him.

Friends told WCVB-TV that Medici moved to the U.S. from Brazil two years ago to attend college. Friends say he loved to hike and surf.

The beach remained closed to swimming Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.