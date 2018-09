JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian attacker stabbed an Israeli civilian to death Sunday at a busy mall in the West Bank.

The military said the attacker arrived at the mall near a major junction in the southern West Bank, close to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, and stabbed the civilian before fleeing. Video footage shows other civilians on the scene chasing and shooting the attacker, whom Israeli media identified as a 17-year-old from a nearby Palestinian village. His condition was unclear.

Israeli medical teams arrived to treat the victim, identified as a 40-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the upper body. He was evacuated to a hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces killed over 260 Palestinians in that period, of which Israel says most were attackers.

The campaign began as near-daily attacks against Israelis but has since decreased significantly.

