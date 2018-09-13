COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An advertising and media firm to which Ohio gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray's agency gave government work while he was a federal official is doing political work for him.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show GMMB has made Ohio ad buys for the Democrat's campaign against Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Cordray was appointed director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by former Democratic President Barack Obama. He resigned late last year.

GMMB's work for Cordray's campaign follows Republican criticism that the bureau's decision to hire the firm under Cordray's watch was politically motivated.

Cordray's campaign said there's nothing improper about the firm's work for the government or the campaign.

GMMB was the lead ad agency for Obama's successful presidential bids. Obama plans to campaign for Cordray in Cleveland Thursday.

