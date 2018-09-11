CINCINNATI (AP) — The county coroner describes the gunman in fatal shootings in downtown Cincinnati as determined to kill "as many people as he could."

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco (LAK'-schmee sam-MAHR'-koh) reported Tuesday on autopsy findings from the Fifth Third Bank building shootings Thursday. She says the gunman who used a 9 mm handgun fired both standard bullets and hollow-point bullets, which often inflict more damage to bodies.

A Fifth Third Bancorp employee and two contractors were killed before police killed the 29-year-old gunman. The coroner says the shooter died from a shotgun blast to his head. Police are still investigating why he attacked in the building that headquarters Fifth Third.

She says on Sept. 11, it's appropriate to highlight the fast, heroic work of first responders.

One person remains hospitalized.

