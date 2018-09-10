CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Chicago police officer in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A Hispanic mother of three young children has been selected to sit on the jury in the case of a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The woman was one of the first five potential jurors who were questioned on Monday morning by prosecutors and attorneys for Jason Van Dyke. The other four were dismissed, including one man who looked at Van Dyke and said he couldn't put aside what he knows about the shooting and be fair to the officer.

A woman was dismissed after she told the attorneys that for anyone who has seen the now-famous dashcam video of Van Dyke firing 16 shots at the teen, it would be hard to believe McDonald wasn't murdered.

Some 200 people are part of the jury pool and the questioning of the potential jurors is expected to last for several days.

___

10:45 a.m.

Attorneys are starting to question possible jurors in the trial of a Chicago police officer charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The first prospective juror was called Monday morning to answer questions from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the trial of Jason Van Dyke. A pool of about 200 possible jurors filled out questionnaires last week, but this is the first chance for attorneys to talk with them.

One issue they will certainly be asked about is the extensive media coverage the shooting has received since the release of dashcam video of Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times.

Van Dyke's attorneys say they don't believe he can get a fair trial in Chicago and want it moved from the city. The judge says he wants to see how jury selection goes before making a decision.

___

12:40 a.m.

Attorneys are expected to start questioning possible jurors in the trial of a Chicago police officer charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Dozens of prospective jurors in the trial of Jason Van Dyke filled out questionnaires last week, but Monday is expected to be attorneys' first chance to talk to them.

One issue they will certainly be asked about is the extensive media coverage the shooting has received since the release of dashcam video of Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times.

Van Dyke's attorneys say they don't believe he can get a fair trial in Chicago and have asked that it be moved from the city. The judge says he wants to see how jury selection goes before making a decision.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.