NEW YORK (AP) — A plane was quarantined at New York's Kennedy Airport amid reports of numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai.

There were conflicting reports about how many people were sick aboard the Emirates flight, which landed around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The airline says about 10 passengers were ill and got medical attention "as a precaution."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane were being evaluated after complaining of illness, including cough and fever.

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel.

Passengers were exiting the plane with their luggage and getting on to buses.

A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a "medical situation."

