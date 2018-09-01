CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old woman has been fatally shot and seven people wounded in a nightclub shooting in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says officers were called to Club X-Rated, near downtown, around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital.

The spokeswoman says there was an altercation both in and out of the club, but provided no further details.

The seven people who were wounded were taken to Cleveland hospitals. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries or their condition.

