DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Video released by the U.S. military purports to show small ships in the Gulf of Aden smuggling weapons amid the ongoing war in Yemen.

A short video published early Friday says the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham seized over 1,000 weapons from the "stateless" vessels.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The military did not identify the weapons seized, nor did they say whom they suspected of smuggling the weapons.

In early 2016, U.S.-allied warships in the region similarly stopped three dhows, traditional ships that ferry cargo in the Persian Gulf. The dhows carried thousands of Kalashnikov assault rifles as well as sniper rifles, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, anti-tank missiles and other weapons believed bound for Yemen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.