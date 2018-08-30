2 of 14

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take their seats next to Lin Manuel Miranda for gala performance of the musical Hamilton, in support of the charity Sentebale, at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, Wednesday, Aug. 29 2018. The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. (Dan Charity/Pool Photo via AP)