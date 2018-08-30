SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are keeping five children in foster care after their parents had charges of child neglect dismissed following the arrest of the parents this month at a filthy desert compound where the body of a 3-year-old boy was discovered.

State Children, Youth and Families Department spokesman Henry Varela said Thursday that the five children of Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj (sub-HANA' wah-HAJ') and Hujrah Wahhaj (hujh'-RAH wah-HAJ') will remain in foster care while health and trauma assessments are carried out.

A judge released the three Wednesday after prosecutors missed a case deadline.

Two other defendants remain jailed on more serious charges of child abuse resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found at the compound earlier this month.

Their six children remain in foster care.

