ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the death of film director Costa Gavras. The story was based on what was believed to be a tweet from the Greek Culture Ministry. The ministry says it came from a fake Twitter account. Gavras is alive and spoke on Greek state television Thursday.

