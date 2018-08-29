WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. International Trade Commission has nullified the tariffs put into place for imported newsprint by finding American producers weren't harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.

The ruling is a victory for the U.S. newspaper industry, which complained that the rising cost of newsprint made it harder to operate and required them to trim the size of papers or lay off employees.

Dozens of lawmakers from both parties had urged the ITC to reject a complaint that alleged dumping and subsidies had harmed U.S paper mills.

The Commerce Department had imposed the tariffs in response to a complaint from a hedge fund-owned paper producer in Washington state, which argued that its Canadian competitors took advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.

