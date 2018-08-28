PARIS (AP) — French police say a man suspected of viciously slapping a 22-year-old woman last month near a Paris cafe has been arrested.

Paris police prefecture told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the suspect, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested on Monday.

A judicial official confirmed the arrest to AP, adding that the suspect remained on custody.

According to French media, the suspect had been receiving psychiatric treatment at a Paris hospital.

The victim, Marie Laguerre, became a symbol of sexual harassment on France's streets after she posted on social network a video which went viral of a man slapping her in eastern Paris. Surveillance cameras recorded the violent encounter after she told the man to shut up for making obscene sounds at her.

