LONDON (AP) — Scotland's former leader, Alex Salmond, has rejected sexual harassment claims leveled against him, describing them as "patently ridiculous."

The Daily Record newspaper reported that the allegations involve Salmond's conduct toward two staff members and date back to 2013, when he was first minister. It says the case has been handed to police.

Salmond says in a tweet that he is taking the Scottish government to court over the way it handled the case. He says the procedure was "so unjust that even now I have not been allowed to see and therefore to properly challenge the case against me. I have not been allowed to see the evidence."

The Scottish Government said Friday that it was vital any harassment allegations are thoroughly investigated, and it will vigorously defend its position.

