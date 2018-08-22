PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two southeast Kentucky jail inmates who escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, were being sought Wednesday, police said.

David Mosely, 41, and Matthew Price, 45, escaped Tuesday night from the Bell County jail, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. The worker who was assaulted suffered injuries to his ribs, police said.

Both jail workers were treated at a hospital and released, said deputy jailer 1st Lt. Josh Collett.

Police described Mosely as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white male who's bald and Price as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound white male with blondish brown hair. Both men are from Middlesboro, Kentucky, and have multiple tattoos including on their chests.

Police spokesman Shane Jacobs said dispatchers have taken numerous calls about the inmates, but police hadn't located them yet as of Wednesday morning.

Collett said Mosely was in jail on various drug and theft charges while Price was serving time for various counts including burglary, wanton endangerment on a police officer and driving under the influence.

Bell County is in the state's southeastern tip, where it meets Tennessee and Virginia. A description on the county's website says it much of it is thickly forested, rugged terrain including two mountain ridges, Pine Mountain and Cumberland Mountain.

Anyone who sees the inmates shouldn't approach them but should call authorities, police said.

