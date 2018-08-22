CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three senior Cabinet ministers have told Australia's prime minister he has lost his government's support and must hold an internal ballot to elect a new leader quickly, in a major blow to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's chances of surviving his current political crisis.

The trio of Mathias Cormann, Michaelia Cash and Mitch Fifield made their positions public on Thursday, the day former minister Peter Dutton wants lawmakers in the ruling conservative Liberal Party to elect a new prime minister.

Turnbull had defeated Dutton 48-35 in a surprise vote on Tuesday.

Cormann, the finance minister, had publicly stated his support for Turnbull on Wednesday, but on Thursday said Dutton should lead the government.

"I was wanting to continue to support Malcolm Turnbull for years to come as leader of the Liberal Party. But I can't ignore reality," Cormann told reporters.

"When I have five Cabinet colleagues telling me that they supported Malcolm on Tuesday ... but they have changed their position, that is not something that I can ignore," he added.

Dutton wants the new vote on Thursday before Parliament takes a two-week break. The next scheduled party meeting is Sept. 11.

Turnbull did not immediately make a public response.

No Australian prime minister has lasted a full three-year term since Prime Minister John Howard lost power in 2007 after more than 11 years in office. They have all been thrown out of power by their own parties amid poor opinion polling in a trend of political instability that divides parties and angers voters.

