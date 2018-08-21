COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish jet fighter has crashed in southern Sweden, apparently after striking a bird.

Sweden's Armed Forces says Tuesday that the pilot of the Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet ejected safely after the bird strike.

He has been taken to a nearby hospital, likely for checks.

The plane crashed near Karlskrona — 160 kilometers (99 miles) east of Malmo, Sweden's third largest city.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.