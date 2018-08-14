MILAN (AP) — The Italian news agency ANSA says a raised highway has partially collapsed in the northern port city of Genoa.

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries. ANSA said that authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse on Tuesday.

Images circulating on Italian media show the highway through the city with a large section missing. Emergency vehicles were responding.

