CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Prosecutors in Venezuela say they've arrested two high-ranking military officers suspected of participating in an attempt to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Tuesday that the list of suspects has risen to 34 — including a general, colonel and two lawmakers opposed to Maduro's government.

Officials say an assassination plot involved two drones loaded with plastic explosives that detonated near Maduro as he spoke this month at a military celebration.

Saab says that so far 14 people have been arrested.

The two detained officers include a general in the Venezuelan National Guard.

A 29-year-old opposition lawmaker has also has been arrested and charged with treason and attempted homicide.

Venezuelan officials are asking Colombia to extradite Julio Borges, a prominent opposition lawmaker living in Bogota.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.