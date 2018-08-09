SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Latest on developments in Yemen (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Yemen's Shiite rebels say the death toll from Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on a busy market and bus carrying civilians in the country's north has risen to 43.

The rebel-controlled health ministry in the capital Sanaa said Thursday's attack also wounded 63. The bus was carrying children as well as adults.

The coalition said it targeted the rebels, known as Houthis, because they had fired a missile at the kingdom's south the previous day, killing one person.

Col. Turki al-Malki , coalition spokesman, said Thursday's attack in Saada is a "legitimate military action" and was carried out "in accordance with international humanitarian law and customs." He accused the Houthis of using children as shields in the battlefields.

___

11:55 a.m.

Yemeni tribal leaders say airstrikes in northern Yemen have targeted a busy market and a bus, killing at least 20 people, including children, and wounding as many as 35.

The elders blame the Saudi-led coalition waging war against Yemen's Shiite rebels for the attack, which took place on Thursday at a market in Dahyan in Saada province, a stronghold of the rebels known as Houthis.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The leaders spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Twitter that an ICRC supported hospital received dozens of dead and wounded.

In the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, rebel-run Al Masirah TV gave a different toll, saying the attack killed 39 people and wounded 51, mainly children.

