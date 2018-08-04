MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have completed their time as novice Buddhist monks.

They ordained 10 days ago to give thanks for their three-week ordeal and show gratitude to all those who helped them.

About 300 people gathered for the ceremony on a rainy Saturday morning that saw the boys leave temple life to return to their families. Those attending gave alms — flowers, food, money — as a gesture of their religious devotion.

The ordination of 11 boys of the Wild Boars soccer team along with the 25-year-old coach was especially dedicated to a former Thai navy SEAL who died while diving during a volunteer mission to supply the cave with oxygen tanks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.