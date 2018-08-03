COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The mother of a 20-year-old disabled man who was shot dead by Swedish police while reportedly waving a toy gun has called her son "the world's sweetest and most lovable person."

Katarina Soderberg says Eric Torell was killed early Thursday morning by police officers who had responded to what was described as a "threatening situation" in downtown Stockholm.

Soderberg told Sweden's Expressen tabloid that Torell, who had Down Syndrome and autism and struggled to communicate, had been reported missing after leaving home hours earlier. She said the plastic toy resembled a submachine gun.

Swedish police acknowledged the shooting and said an investigation into possible police misconduct has been initiated, but gave no further details. Stockholm police chief Ulf Johansson on Friday called the shooting "a terrible event."

