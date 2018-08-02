MOSCOW (AP) — Investigators found no apparent signs of torture on the bodies of three Russian journalists who were killed in the Central African Republic this week, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The journalists were in the country investigating a Russian military contractor and Russia's interests in CAR's gold, diamond and uranium mining industries when they were ambushed late Monday, their colleagues have said.

The trio had been working on an investigative story about a Russian private military contractor company as well as Russia's interests in the local gold, diamond and uranium mining industry.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the bodies of the men — Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal — had gunshot wounds, but no injuries suggested they were tortured.

Zakharova's comments were reported by the state Interfax news agency.

The reporters' colleagues have said the killings could be linked to the journalists' investigative work. Exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who financed them, vowed to investigate the slayings.

Khodorkovsky, who lives in London after spending 10 years in a Russian prison, said the reporters were looking into a Russian private security firm operating in CAR, known as Wagner. The company is linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg entrepreneur dubbed "Putin's chef" for his close ties to the Kremlin.

CAR officials said the journalists were kidnapped by about 10 men wearing turbans and speaking Arabic, while their driver fled and reported the ambush.

Officials in Moscow said earlier this week that CAR was a very dangerous place and that the government advised Russians against traveling there.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.