NEW DELHI (AP) — Outrage is growing in India over a series of mob attacks on minority groups involved in cattle trade.

In the latest case, a mob of Hindu villagers thrashed a Muslim cattle trader last week in western India. When police rushed to the scene, they first took his two cows to an animal shed and kept him for about three hours in the police station. When they finally took him to the nearest hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested three suspects and suspended one officer.

Such attacks have been on the rise since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party swept elections in 2014. The opposition raised the issue repeatedly in Parliament this week, criticizing the government for its inability to protect minorities.

