BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have told residents of a village southwest of Berlin to prepare for possible evacuation due to a nearby forest fire.

Brandenburg state officials said Thursday that residents of Fichtenwalde, 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the capital, should pack clothing, important documents and medications ahead of a possible evacuation.

Vast plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the fire, which is close to a busy highway between Berlin and Leipzig.

Officials said the fire has already burned 90 hectares (222 acres) of pine forest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.