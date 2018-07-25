BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say two people have drowned after heavy rain in the country's northeast, with thousands of emergency workers mobilized to help flood-rescue efforts.

The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations in the county of Suceava said a 69-year-old woman fell into a river Wednesday when a bridge she was crossing collapsed and was swept away by the fast-flowing river. Authorities retrieved her body 10 kilometers (6 miles) downstream.

Her death was the second fatality in 24 hours. Authorities said a cowherd in his 40s drowned Tuesday after he tried to rescue a cow that had got stuck in a flooded river in the northeastern village of Margineni near the city of Piatra Neamt.

Romanian authorities dispatched 5,100 personnel to help people affected by flooding and storms.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.