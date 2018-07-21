10 of 18

Adalicia Montecino and her husband Rolando Bueso Castillo are surrounded by the media as they walk with their year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)