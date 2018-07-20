LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Space Agency is looking for a catchy name for the ExoMars Rover being developed for use in a mission set for 2020.

The agency launched a competition Friday to find the best name for the rover, a key U.K. contribution to the European Space Agency's Mars voyage.

The winner won't get a trip to Mars — that would take far too long.

However, the winner will win the chance to take three guests on a tour of the Airbus facility in Stevenage, around 30 miles (48 kms) north of London, where the rover is being built.

The rover is a six-wheeled robot that will search for evidence of past or even present life.

The contest is open to residents of countries belonging to the European Space Agency.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.