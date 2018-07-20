ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the United Arab Emirates meeting with top leaders as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties.

Xi, his Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and other Chinese officials held morning meetings Friday with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktuom, and others at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

Details of the talks weren't immediately announced but they were expected to sign a number of accords on joint cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

It's Xi's first time to the UAE as president and comes at a time that China is looking to expand its influence in the region.

