WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional appearance to deliver the Fed's semi-annual monetary policy report.

10:10 a.m.

Powell is appearing before Congress for the second day to deliver the Fed's mid-year report on the economy and monetary policy.

His written testimony to the House Financial Services Committee is identical to the comments he delivered Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee.

He says that the economy's strong growth will keep the Fed on its current path of gradually raising interest rates.

