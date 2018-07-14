JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck several militant sites in Gaza in response to renewed violence along the border. Shortly after, more than a dozen rockets were fired toward Israel.

There are no reports of casualties on either side but the exchange threatens to spark a further conflagration after weeks of tensions along the volatile border.

The military says its jets targeted a Hamas tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip early Saturday as well as other military compounds. Hamas says its rockets were meant to deter Israel from further action.

The military says an Israeli officer was lightly wounded by a grenade thrown at him during the near-weekly protests along the border Friday. A 15-year-old Palestinian was shot dead as he tried to climb over the fence into Israel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.