LONDON (AP) — Scottish police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the golf resort that President Donald Trump is staying at.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offence.

Greenpeace said the glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. The group claimed that the protest forced Trump to take cover, with a statement saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."

It said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Thousands of people are expected to join anti-Trump protests across Scotland on Saturday.

