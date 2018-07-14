WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing a bromance with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy.

Trump speaks fondly of Putin and a desire for better relations with Moscow, but the rest of the executive branch remains highly critical and deeply suspicious of the Russian president and the Kremlin's intentions.

That stark contrast in approaches has been thrown into sharp relief as Trump and Putin prepare their summit Monday in Finland, amid unremitting criticism of Russia from the State Department, the Justice Department, the Treasury Department and the State Department.

The mixed messaging has left America's friends and allies confused, particularly after a contentious NATO summit where Trump questioned the value of the alliance that Putin has long denounced and sought to weaken.

