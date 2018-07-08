LONDON (AP) — England has to win two more games to bring the World Cup home, but the enthusiasm some soccer fans displayed after their team advanced to the semi-finals met international expectations.

Emergency services personnel complained Sunday about the "disgraceful" behavior of a small number of supporters who celebrated England's victory over Sweden by dancing on top of an ambulance and badly damaging it.

Sergeant Wayne Baker of West Yorkshire police tweeted that the behavior made him "anything but proud to be British." The ambulance used as a dance floor on Saturday was out of service.

But retailer IKEA took in stride the England fans who bounced and rolled on furniture and kicked items at the Swedish-founded company's east London store.

The company said it was "aware" of the incident and congratulated England on its win.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.