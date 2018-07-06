VIENNA (AP) — Diplomats from Iran and five world powers are meeting in Vienna to discuss how to preserve the nuclear deal with Tehran following the withdrawal of the United States.

The meeting Friday between Iran, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China will consider proposals for salvaging the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that's meant to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump reneged in May on the deal negotiated by his predecessor, saying it wasn't strong enough and didn't cover other issues of concern to the U.S. and its allies, such as Iran's military influence in the Middle East and a ballistic missile program.

Iran's economy is already suffering from the sanctions that Washington re-imposed after unilaterally walking away from the Iran nuclear agreement.

