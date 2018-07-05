ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Newsrooms across the country paused Thursday to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group observed a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore and Carroll County. That's the same time a gunman attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper at Annapolis with a shotgun last week.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join them.

About a dozen people held hands and prayed next to a memorial near the building where the shootings happened. Cheryl Starr and her son, Sam, came to pay their respects.

"We live right next door, so it just hit us hard, because it's so close to home — way too close to home — and it's tragic. Everyone in the community knew these people, and it just shouldn't happen like that," she said.

In Louisville, Kentucky, the newsroom at the Courier Journal fell silent in memory of the victims after executive editor Joel Christopher read the names of the dead.

"They paid a high price for doing what we do," he said.

About 100 people gathered in the headquarters of The Associated Press in New York to observe a moment of silence, circling around a desk where coverage of national and international stories is planned.

The attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom was "frightening and distressing in so many ways," AP executive editor Sally Buzbee said.

Jimmie Gates, a reporter who participated in a moment of silence at the Clarion Ledger newspaper in Jackson, Mississippi, said being a journalist is like being in a small fraternity or sorority, and an injury to any one member hurts all.

"It was just like a family member being taken away," Gates said.

Before the remembrance in Annapolis, Capital Gazette photographer Paul W. Gillespie tweeted an image from the staff's temporary newsroom showing a banner bearing the name of the paper. The banner, which journalists marched with in Annapolis' Fourth of July parade, made the temporary quarters "feel a bit more like home," he wrote.

Jarrod Ramos, a 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting. He is being held without bail.

___

Associated Press reporters Bruce Schreiner in Louisville, Kentucky; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; and David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.