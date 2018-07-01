JABIR AS SIRHAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan delivered aid for the second day running on Saturday to displaced Syrians at its border in a unilateral compromise as Amman keeps a key crossing sealed.

Jordanian army trucks streamed slowly to the Jabir border crossing in northern Jordan, carrying tents and medical supplies.

Two ambulances carrying injured Syrians crossed into Jordan.

Tens of thousands of Syrians are stranded at the border with Jordan as Syrian government forces, backed by Russia, stepped up their offensive to retake the southern city of Daraa, one of the last rebel-held areas in Syria.

Aid and rights groups have warned of a looming humanitarian crisis as the displaced are unable to enter Jordan or return to Daraa, with inadequate shelter and supplies.

This has prompted clans in north Jordan to gather food, water, milk, clothes and camping gear to help their Syrian neighbors.

"We help them this way better than opening the border because our country cannot endure (more refugees) and the international community failed us" said Kamal al-Sirhan, an area resident who drummed up support from locals.

"We give the aid to the army and it ensures its delivery because this is better to prevent infiltration (of militants)," al-Sirhan added.

At a mosque in Jabir village, local residents stacked blankets, clothes and food to hand over to the army for delivery.

"We received so many refugees and helped them and we will continue helping them with everything we have," said resident Awad al-Sirhan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.