MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of Central American migrants bedded down under tents and tarps at a stadium in the central Mexican city of Queretaro after a day spent traveling north by metro, foot and hitched rides from the country's capital.

The caravan planned to leave the city for Irapuato, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) to the west, at 5 a.m. local time Sunday.

When they arrived at Queretaro Saturday afternoon, they were met by volunteers offering them tortillas, sandwiches and rice. The migrants strung up tarps and tents at a stadium that local officials had prepared for them.

"I decided to come (with the caravan) to help my family," said Maria Yesenia Perez, a 41-year-old who left La Ceiba, Honduras nearly a month ago with her 8-year-old daughter.

