COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ousted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says there is credible evidence that his replacement is attempting to buy support in parliament ahead of an expected vote of confidence when it reconvenes.

Wickremesinghe told The Associated Press on Friday that members of the newly formed government under Marinda Rajapaksa have offered lawmakers positions and money in exchange for their support.

Rajapaksa, a former strongman, was sworn in as prime minister a week ago after the president dismissed Wickremesinghe and suspended parliament, creating a constitutional crisis. Since then, Wickremesinghe has not left the prime minister's official residence, insisting he is still the legitimate prime minister and controls a majority in parliament.

Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka's president from 2005 to 2015. He is credited with ending a 25-year civil war.

