JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a Lion Air passenger plane in Indonesia (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Indonesia's navy says a 22 meter (72-foot) long object suspected to be part of the crashed Lion Air jet was located at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet) in seas northeast of Jakarta.

Navy officer Haris Djoko Nugroho says in a television interview divers will be deployed after a side-scan sonar has produced a more detailed image of the object and location. He says the object was first located on Tuesday evening.

He says, "There are some small objects that we found, but last night, thank God, we found a large enough object."

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into the Java Sea on Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Boeing's website says the MAX 8 has a length of 39.5 meters (129 feet).

___

9:15 a.m.

Indonesia's military chief says a massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet.

The 2-month-old Boeing plane plunged into the Java Sea on Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Hadi Tjahjanto said, "This morning I've been briefed by the head of Search and Rescue Agency about the strong possibility of the location coordinates" of Flight 610. "We're going to see it ourselves on location. And hopefully that is the main body of the plane that we've been looking for."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.