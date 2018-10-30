LONDON (AP) — Much of Britain will continue to feel the effects of eight years of spending cuts, even after the government's Treasury chief heralded the end of austerity by splashing out billions of pounds for health, transportation and small business in his latest budget.

As the country prepares for a potential economic hit from leaving the European Union in March, the government has said the end is in sight for the budget cutbacks it has been pushing through since the financial crisis.

Philip Hammond in Monday's budget presentation gave an additional $20.5 billion pounds a year to the National Health Service, but acknowledged there was little left for other programs.

That means spending on public services is likely to fall, according to the Resolution Foundation, which campaigns for improved living standards.

