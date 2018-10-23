TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Investigators say excessive speed was the main cause of the derailment of a train in Taiwan that killed 18 people and injured scores.

The official Central News Agency says a Cabinet task force found the train entered a curve at 140 kph (87 mph), almost twice the speed limit for the section.

CNA said the train's driver has been placed under investigation for negligence, including disabling the automatic train protection system that would have caused it to brake.

The 6-year-old trains were built to travel at 150 kph (93 mph) to ease transportation on rugged parts of the mountainous island's east coast. They are designed to tilt when going around curves.

The train had been carrying more than 360 passengers with about 180 listed as injured Tuesday.

