Chinese President Xi Jinping, third from right, chats with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, fourth from right, as they arrive for the opening ceremony for the China-Zhuhai-Macau-Hong Kong Bridge in Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. The bridge, the world's longest cross-sea project, which has a total length of 55 kilometers (34 miles), will have opening ceremony in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)