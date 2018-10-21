3 of 14

Security forces block the main road at the site of a suicide attack during the first day of parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Police say a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a polling station in a school in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana, the first major attack in Saturday's parliamentary elections. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)